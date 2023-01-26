Lake County Chamber to host paint and sip party

GURNEE – The Lake County Chamber of Commerce will have an After Hours Networking Paint and Sip from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 on the second floor of the Chamber’s office, 1313 N. Delany Road, Gurnee.

Art supplies, canvas, snacks, beverages and music will be provided.

Participants will receive step-by-step instructions on how to create a personal masterpiece. A painter’s smock will be provided. Participants should wear appropriate clothing for acrylic painting.

The event is for adults 21 and over. The cost is $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers.

To register, visit www.lakecountychamber.com.

To coordinate a private painting event, call the Chamber office at 847-249-3800.