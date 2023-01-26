Black Lung Brewing Co. to celebrate 2 years

ROUND LAKE BEACH – Black Lung Brewing Co. is throwing a party Jan. 28 in its taproom in honor of its second anniversary in business.

The Metal-versary, which runs from 6 to 11 p.m. will feature bands Sanctioner, The Suffering and headliner Wrath. Seating will be limited. The 21-and-over show has a two-beer minimum.

From 5 to 8:30 p.m., there will be burgers from Karajo Chow Down.

Black Lung Brewing is located at 2217 N. Route 83 in Round Lake Beach.

For information, visit www.blacklungbrewing.com.