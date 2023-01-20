Wing Fest competition planned in Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE – Timothy O’Toole’s four Chicago-area locations will join together for a wing competition Sunday, Feb. 5.

The competition will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Libertyville Timothy O’Toole’s Pub, 412 Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.

The culinary teams from Chicago, Gurnee, Lake Villa and Libertyville will battle it out. They each will serve two new wing flavors made exclusively for Wing Fest. One wing flavor will be spicy and the other will be at their discretion.

In addition to the eight options, O’Toole’s will provide four of its award-winning wings: buffalo, garlic parmesan, Irish ghost and chipotle ranch dry rub.

Wing Fest is an all-you-care-to-eat event. Tickets ($30 a person or $35 for early admission at noon) include 12 flavors of unlimited wings, live music, prizes and raffles. Proceeds from ticket sales will support Lake County charities.

A cash bar and food truck also will be available. The minimum age to attend is 15.

For information, call 847-984-2599 or visit TimothyOTooles.com.