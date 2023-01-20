Schneider to collect ‘Valentines for Veterans’

LINCOLNSHIRE – U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield, announced the launch of the Valentines for Vets program in the 10th District to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to local veterans.

Constituents are encouraged to participate by dropping off cards in a drop box at Schneider’s Lincolnshire office. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 10.

“I am delighted at how the 10th District community has embraced this program over the last seven years as a way to give back to those who have given so much for our country,” Schneider said in a news release. “A small gesture like a Valentines card is a much-appreciated way to let our district’s veterans know they are loved and appreciated. I’m glad our office can help facilitate this program connecting constituents and our service members.”

This is Schneider’s seventh year hosting the program. In previous years, his office collected more than 1,000 cards from constituents and area schoolchildren. The cards were distributed to veterans at Lovell Federal Health Care Center and at a breakfast of the Lake County Honor Flight.

Schneider’s office is at 111 Barclay Blvd., Suite 200, Lincolnshire. There is a drop box outside the front door of the district office.

Constituents with questions should call the Lincolnshire office at 847-383-4870.