People-loving feline wants to be family’s only cat

GRAYSLAKE – Tiana says, “Tufts in my ears, gorgeous colors, a love for people and, well, a disgust for the feline crowd, that’s me. Hey, at least I’m honest.

“I love attention from people, but cats better stay away from me. Now, I have just one question for you? If you only need one feline love in your life, what about meeting soon?”

Tiana is about 4 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.