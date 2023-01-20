Letter: ‘Chicago Fire’ got it wrong about abandoned babies

To the Editor:

After watching the episode of “Chicago Fire” on Jan. 4 titled “Something for the Pain,” we at the Save Abandoned Babies Foundation fear there will be future episodes showing a baby being dropped off at a Chicago firehouse baby box, which is not legal in the state of Illinois.

The law states the baby is to be handed over to a person in the following facilities:

• Hospitals

• Fire departments

• Police departments

• Emergency medical care facility

• College/university police station

The Abandoned Newborn Infant Protection Act offers a protected, legal alternative to unsafe infant abandonment. An unharmed newborn, up to 30 days old, may be handed to staff at a hospital, emergency medical care facility, police station, firehouse, college/university police station or Illinois State Police district headquarters. No questions need to be answered and there is no fear of prosecution.

We hope that in future episodes this gross negligence will be corrected for the safety of babies in uncertain situations.

For further information, please visit our website saveabandonedbabies.org.

Wendy Petera

Executive director, Save Abandoned Babies Foundation