Sheriff’s deputies save life of elderly woman

LAKE VILLA -- On Jan. 13, three Lake County Sheriff’s deputies worked together to save a life.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office provides a program called, R.U.O.K. (Are You Okay) for Lake County residents living alone, who benefit from being checked on every day or two. A member of the sheriff’s office calls the R.U.O.K. client to check their well-being.

The program is designed to assist those who do not have family or friends that are regularly able to check in on them.

On Jan. 13, Deputy Katie Gordon was conducting the R.U.O.K. telephone calls for the day. She was unable to reach a 77-year-old woman who lives in unincorporated Lake Villa. The previous day, the woman sounded tired when she was contacted. Gordon contacted the Patrol Division and requested deputies check in on her, according to a department news release.

When Deputies Trish List and Jessica Fill arrived at the home, they did not receive an answer at the door. The deputies were able to obtain a key and entered.

They found the woman on the floor, confused and unable to move. List and Fill called for an ambulance, and the woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment. It is likely the woman was on the floor for 18 to 24 hours.

Happily, the woman is expected to recover.

Four years ago, Sheriff Idleburg changed the nature of the program from reactive to proactive, where members of the sheriff’s office proactively call the R.U.O.K resident, versus the resident calling and leaving a message for the sheriff’s office.

“The collaboration between Deputies Gordon, List, and Fill undoubtedly saved a life,” Idleburg said in the release. “This is not the first time the R.U.O.K. program saved a life and I am very proud of everyone who has a role in the program.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the R.U.O.K. program can visit: https://bit.ly/3X1Ngu5