January 12, 2023
Shaw Local
Young hound-mix eager for family of own

Charlie Brown is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for Jan. 12, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Charlie Brown is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Charlie Brown says, “Want to add some fun and excitement in your life? Think twice, though, because a puppy is a lot of work!

“I am believed to be a hound mix, so this means I am not a couch potato dog, though in the evening it is always nice to be able to relax, stretched out on the couch or your bed.

“I get along great with my siblings, so hopefully I will have loads of opportunities to romp around with another dog. I am also quite smart, so naturally I expect you to teach me all kinds of cool stuff so we can show off my brain and good looks. What do you think?”

Charlie Brown is about 4 months old, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.

