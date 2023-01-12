Winter reading challenge starts in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Area Public Library’s Cozy Winter Reading Challenge started Jan. 9.

Everyone is challenged to read or be read to for 30 days within the time frame of Jan. 9 through Feb. 28. The reading challenge is open to all ages: babies, children, teens and adults.

By joining the reading challenge, parents and children will be encouraged to read or listen to more books together, and adults will find the motivation to add more reading time to their busy lives.

Participants can read whatever they like – books, magazines, newspapers, graphic novels, audiobooks, picture books, etc. Participants can count any time they spend reading to someone else, being read to or reading independently. All reading counts.

Once registered, participants can pick up a hot cocoa packet. After reading for 15 days, they will get a Grayslake Area Public Library branded mug or stuffed toy for those 6 and younger (while supplies last).

All readers will earn a grand prize drawing ticket at the 15-day mark. Everyone who completes the 30-day challenge will get a book and another grand prize drawing ticket.

For a listing of the grand prizes or to sign up for the Cozy Winter Reading Challenge, visit www.grayslake.info or call the library at 847-223-5313.