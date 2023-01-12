Letter: Take a stand against social evils

To the Editor:

I recently read that public confidence in many of America’s institutions is at an all-time low.

We are disillusioned when we see political leaders turn a blind eye to the open border and to the consequences thereof, epidemic fentanyl deaths, overrun hospitals and disrupted public schools.

We witness politicians enforcing illegal COVID-19 mandates, which lead to irreversible student learning lost, unreported family child abuse and childhood isolation that sometimes results in suicides.

Of late, we have learned that the FBI, many social networks and our mainstream media have been pushing information that is favorable to the current administration and have hidden information that is harmful to that administration. Such actions also assist in destroying public trust in our establishments.

Parents are shocked to find that in their children’s classrooms the fundamentals of education have been replaced with indoctrination classes.

Public confidence wanes when criminals commit acts of violence and are then released without bail the same day of the offense.

Throughout America’s glorious history, our citizens have fought for reform when our great nation has strayed so far off course. And when concerned citizens have taken a stand against social evils, they have succeeded.

Success came when those concerned and courageous citizens fought for the abolition of slavery, for child labor laws and for equal rights for women and minorities.

Today, the challenge for reform in America is exceptionally urgent. Today, more than at any time in our nation’s history, we are in dire need of you concerned and courageous citizen reformers.

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach