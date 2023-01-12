Lake County students among Evans Scholars

GLENVIEW – Seventy students from the Chicago area have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies. They are among the first recipients awarded after selection interviews.

Among them are eight caddies from Lake County:

• Grace Mullins, Hainesville, Grayslake Central High School

• Javier Sebastian Sanchez, Highwood, Highland Park High School

• Henry McGlynn, Lake Bluff, Lake Forest High School

• Helen Rinaolo, Lake Forest, Lake Forest High School

• Mathew Gonzalez, Round Lake, Carmel Catholic High School

• Hans Moctezuma, Wauconda, Wauconda High School

• Aleeya Mendoza, Waukegan, Cristo Rey St. Martin

• Natalie Vela, Waukegan, Woodlands Academy

Each caddie’s unique story reflected the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character.

The caddies will begin college in the fall as Evans Scholars, with awarded universities to be finalized by April 1. The Evans Scholarship is valued at more than $125,000 over four years.

“Each student has demonstrated excellence in the classroom, on the golf course and in their communities,” WGA Chairman Joe Desch said. “We are thrilled to welcome them to what will be an exceptional class of new scholars from across the nation.”

Evans Scholars selection meeting interviews will continue nationwide through the spring. When the 2022-23 selection meeting process is complete, an estimated 325 caddies are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.

The Western Golf Association, headquartered in Glenview, has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. Known as one of golf’s favorite charities, it is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.

Currently, a record 1,100 caddies are enrolled at 22 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,800 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.

Scholarship funds come mainly from contributions by almost 36,000 supporters across the country who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program. Evans Scholars alumni donate more than $15 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship, the penultimate PGA Tour playoff event in the FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation. In 2023, the BMW Championship will be held at Olympia Fields Country Club from Aug. 17-20.

To learn more about the WGA and ESF, visit wgaesf.org.