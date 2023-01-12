Hawthorn Mall plans Chinese Lunar New Year celebration

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall will welcome the Year of the Rabbit with a Lunar New Year celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 in the lower-level H&M Court.

During the event, there will be performances from the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago showcasing Korean folk music, drumming and dances and a performance by the Yin He Dance school shining a spotlight on the meaning of the Lunar New Year and the beauty and significance of Chinese cultural dances.

Throughout the event, guests will be treated to food samples from Hawthorn Mall eateries Tous les Jours and new restaurant CM Chicken. Barbara’s Books will hold a Lunar New Year storytime. BHOP E Sports will host a Mahjong game table. The Painted Penguin will show families how to create a paper lantern.

Children attending the event will enjoy crafts, face painting, balloon twisting and tying a red ribbon onto a wishing tree in hopes that their wish will come true and they will have good fortune in the coming year. Attendees also will enjoy free fortune cookies with a Lunar New Year emblem.

To symbolize prosperity and happiness for the new year, there will be a red envelope raffle during the event with fun-filled surprises for a few lucky winners.

The event is free and open to the public. Space is limited and registration is required.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3uNoRw0. To learn more, visit https://www.shophawthornmall.com/events/.