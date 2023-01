GURNEE – Viking Park became a winter wonderland Jan. 7 as the Gurnee Park District invited folks outside for a little frosty fun.

The free community event was a great way to embrace winter. There were horse-drawn carriage rides, s’mores by the fire, curling, ice sculpture games and a life-size snow globe.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network Sammy Janetos, 4, of Arlington Heights and his sister, Evie, 6, enjoy eating smores during Frosty Fest at Viking Park in Gurnee. (1/7/22) (Candace H.Johnson)

Viking Park Dance Hall was open for guests to warm up indoors and take part in winter-themed crafts. Free hot chocolate and coffee was served.