Friendly paws provide some relief during finals at Woodlands Academy

LAKE FOREST – Before they could close the book on the first semester of the 2022-23 school year and begin their winter break, students at Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart faced four days of final exams.

Enter Paws for Patrick as a method of relieving some stress at the all-girls high school in Lake Forest. Paws for Patrick, a nonprofit organization that uses therapy animals as a way of providing support to young people, brought Penny, an English Labrador, and Piper, a Labradoodle, to interact with Woodlands Academy students Dec. 14.

The girls seized the opportunity to spend relaxing time with the two dogs while learning about the dogs from their handlers.

A hot chocolate bar during lunch Dec. 12 was another de-stressing activity planned by the student government group WACOR (Woodlands Academy Council of Representatives).

Woodlands Academy is an independent Catholic college-preparatory school for young women of all faiths in grades nine through 12. It is part of a network of 25 schools in the U.S. and Canada and more than 150 schools in 41 countries on six continents.

Paws for Patrick was created in 2020 to honor the memory of Patrick Roemer, an 18-year-old Lake Forest High School student who took his own life earlier that year after struggling with depression and anxiety. Patrick had a special relationship with animals, especially his black Labrador retriever. Patrick’s sister Magdelene, a senior at Woodlands Academy, helped organize Paws for Patrick.