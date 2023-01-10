Wrong-way driver causes double fatal crash near Gurnee

GURNEE -- Two drivers were killed when one of them was traveling the wrong way along a stretch of Route 41 near Gurnee, police said.

About 4:05 a.m. Jan. 9, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to northbound Route 41, approximately a half-mile north of Stearns School Road, near Gurnee, for a head-on traffic crash with injuries. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and located a Nissan Altima and Ford Edge with major damage, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Nissan, a 32-year-old Grayslake man, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of traffic, at a high rate of speed. The Nissan struck a northbound Ford Edge, driven by a 54-year-old North Chicago man. After the impact, the Nissan caught on fire.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries but was pronounced dead after arriving there.

Autopsies are being scheduled by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigation Team.