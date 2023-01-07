Woman charged after spitting at 2 deputies

VOLO -- A Grayslake woman who was taken into custody in connection with drunken driving also faces aggravated battery charges after she spit in the face of two deputies while being processed, police said.

About 10 p.m. Jan. 3, a Lake County Sheriff’s lieutenant was in the area of Volo Village Road, just east of Route 12, Volo. The lieutenant noticed a vehicle in the ditch near the entrance to Fish Lake Beach.

As the lieutenant started getting closer, he saw the driver of the vehicle back out of the ditch and back into a utility pole, according to a news release.

The lieutenant spoke to the driver of the vehicle, Kiara Pearson, 32, of the 100 block of Glen Street, Grayslake. Pearson was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested, police said.

Pearson was initially transported to Lakemoor Police Department for processing. While being processed, Pearson spit at two sheriff’s deputies, striking them both in the face with her spit, according to the news release. Pearson then bragged that she had a communicable disease.

Pearson was subsequently charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Both sheriff’s deputies were evaluated at a local hospital. Both will undergo further testing to determine if they became infected.