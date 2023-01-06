Antioch considering first application for solar farm as a potential land use

The concept of building a 22-acre solar farm in Antioch has the support of an advisory panel and will head to the village board for its determination.

Renewable Properties LLC of San Francisco wants to build a $5 million facility along North Avenue, just east of Deep Lake Road. It would generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of about 500 homes.

Should the village board find the idea acceptable, the first-of-its-kind request in Antioch would return to the planning and zoning commission for detailed review and a public hearing.

The solar field would occupy about 22 acres of the 51-acre site currently used for farming. Renewable Properties has a 35-year lease on the property.

“This is our first major stab at renewable energy,” said Michael Garrigan, community development director. “To me, it seems like a very serious proposal.”

The concept review allowed the advisory group to give input on whether it generally is comfortable with the proposed use. Should the proposal proceed, preliminary engineering, lighting and landscape plans and other details would be addressed in subsequent requests for a special use and site plan review to build the project.

Garrigan said a staff review shows the appearance of the solar farm could be mitigated with a robust landscape plan and good screening, and there is nothing to suggest it would hurt property values.

According to Garrigan, only part of the site is being proposed for the solar farm because there was company concern about impinging on wetlands and a tree line.

He said commissioners had “good, thoughtful questions” when considering the concept.

“Placement, safety and concerns about the environment -- those are the things we have to make sure we keep in check and balances,” said Commissioner Robert McCarty.

According to Garrigan’s report to the commission, the solar farm would utilize 7,140 solar modules and generate 2.8 megawatts of electricity, which would be interconnected to ComEd’s distribution system.

The community solar concept allows customers to subscribe to be part of an off-site solar system and receive monthly credits, according to Renewable Properties.

The credits reduce what the consumer pays to the utility and allow more people access to solar energy by allowing residents, businesses or government to participate without investing in the equipment, according to the company. Customers generally receive a 10% to 15% discount, Garrigan said.

Solar farms are considered a special use within the village’s estate or low-density residential district. However, residential development would require septic and well service because there are no utilities on the site, Garrigan said.

According to information submitted to the village, the company wants to prepare the site in the third quarter of 2023 with installation to follow after the snow melts in spring 2024.

