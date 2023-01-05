Start new year strong with Get Fit Challenge

GURNEE – Starting Jan. 9, FitNation Gurnee, 1655 Nations Drive, will begin the 2023 Get Fit Challenge.

Fitness is a lifestyle choice. Research has proved that in order to create a new habit, it takes a minimum of two months before it actually becomes a habit. There are myths that say it takes 21 days, but those have been debunked and science has proved it takes 66 days to create that habit.

The Get Fit Challenge is eight weeks, a great way to get started and keep moving forward.

The goal? Work hard. Lose weight. Individuals who lose the greatest percentage of weight during the competition will receive:

• First place: a free six-month membership to FitNation Gurnee.

• Second Place: a free three-month membership to FitNation Gurnee.

• Third place: a free one-month membership to FitNation Gurnee.

Get Fit Challenge participants will meet every Monday (Jan. 9 to Feb. 27) for group training from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be weigh-ins prior to or after the workout. Class formats will vary each week.

Cost is $64 for FitNation members and $174 for nonmembers.

To register, visit wwws.gurneeparkdistrict.com.