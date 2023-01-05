Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital recognized by Parkinson’s Foundation

LAKE FOREST – Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital was recognized by the Parkinson’s Foundation as a Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence and a Satellite Center of Northwestern University Movement Disorders Center.

There are only 37 Centers of Excellence in the U.S. and 51 medical centers around the world.

A COE is a medical center with a specialized team of neurologists, movement disorder specialists, physical and occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, mental cognitive specialists and others who are up to date on the latest Parkinson’s disease medications, therapies and research to provide the best care. Each center is required to meet rigorous care, clinical research, professional training, community education and outreach criteria.

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital provides innovative, multidisciplinary care for patients and their families affected by Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders by promoting health, education and support. It’s achieved through a patient-centered approach to the management of Parkinson’s disease that includes rehabilitation, wellness and support services, and is available to anyone in the community.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence,” said Avram Fraint, a neurology doctor at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. “Our comprehensive team of experts deliver a patient-centered approach to the management of Parkinson’s disease and offer eight unique exercise classes, including aerobic, strength training, balance, agility and stretching that provide physical and emotional support for those living with Parkinson’s disease.”

The program is dedicated to discovering and advancing initiatives that will positively affect the health, quality of life and future of individuals living with Parkinson’s disease without adding any financial burdens. It is completely donor funded, with the mission to provide programming to all individuals affected by Parkinson’s disease and for the programs to be offered at no cost. The center works closely with Northwestern University’s Parkinson’s research to assist in recruitment of study participant and study involvement.

In addition to Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital was named a Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence and a Satellite Center of Northwestern University Movement Disorders Center.

To learn more about Northwestern Medicine, visit www.nm.org/about-us.