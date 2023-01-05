Job Center of Lake County offers series of workshops

WAUKEGAN – Workshops are available for virtual or in-person attendance at the Warren-Newport Public Library, 224 N. O’Plaine Road, Gurnee.

Registration is required for all workshops.

Accelerate Your Job Search, 1 p.m. Jan. 10: Get on the fast track with secrets and strategies from workforce professionals to help you put your job search into high gear.

Your Personal Brand and Resumes, 1 p.m. Jan. 17: Are you seeking a job or changing careers? Regardless of your job title or field, you have a personal brand. Learn how to customize your resume and other written tools to help you land a great job.

Master the Interview, 1 p.m. Jan. 24: Virtual interviews are becoming a staple of the candidate recruiting process. Learn the necessary tips and tricks to successfully interview online and land your next job.

Register for the workshops at www.wnpl.info.

A fourth workshop will take place at the Job Center of Lake County.

You Are Not Alone: Landing a Job When You Have a Disability, 10 a.m. Jan. 25. Learn about job opportunities for individuals with disabilities transitioning back into employment and requesting an accommodation. Register at www.lakecountyil.gov.