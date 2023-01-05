January 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Job Center of Lake County offers series of workshops

Topics to include personal brand, resumes and mastering the interview

By Shaw Local News Network

WAUKEGAN – Workshops are available for virtual or in-person attendance at the Warren-Newport Public Library, 224 N. O’Plaine Road, Gurnee.

Registration is required for all workshops.

Accelerate Your Job Search, 1 p.m. Jan. 10: Get on the fast track with secrets and strategies from workforce professionals to help you put your job search into high gear.

Your Personal Brand and Resumes, 1 p.m. Jan. 17: Are you seeking a job or changing careers? Regardless of your job title or field, you have a personal brand. Learn how to customize your resume and other written tools to help you land a great job.

Master the Interview, 1 p.m. Jan. 24: Virtual interviews are becoming a staple of the candidate recruiting process. Learn the necessary tips and tricks to successfully interview online and land your next job.

Register for the workshops at www.wnpl.info.

A fourth workshop will take place at the Job Center of Lake County.

You Are Not Alone: Landing a Job When You Have a Disability, 10 a.m. Jan. 25. Learn about job opportunities for individuals with disabilities transitioning back into employment and requesting an accommodation. Register at www.lakecountyil.gov.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois