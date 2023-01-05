Gurnee’s Frosty Fest to take place this weekend in Viking Park

GURNEE – From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7, Viking Park (4374 Old Grand Avenue) will turn into a winter wonderland for Frosty Fest.

The park is located at 4374 Old Grand Ave. in Gurnee.

This free community event is a great way to embrace winter. Take a horse-drawn carriage ride, make s’mores by the fire, try out a new sport … curling, and be sure to capture the memories with ice sculpture games and life-size snow globe.

Frosty Fest is held outdoors, so be sure to dress for the weather. The Viking Park Dance Hall will be open for guests to warm up indoors or create winter themed crafts. In addition, free hot chocolate and coffee will be served.

Special guests include sponsors Honey Orthodontics and Great Lakes Credit Union, as well as the WNPL Book Mobile. Food will also be available for purchase from El Zorro Tacos Food Truck.

Here are a few tips for the day:

• Parking – Parking will be available by Viking Park’s baseball fields and across the street at Viking Middle School.

• Don’t forget - Cash to purchase from the food truck, hats, gloves, scarfs, boots and extra layers to stay warm.

• Weather reminder – Should there be threat of rain or inclement snow, check Gurnee Park District’s rainout line for updates. Gurnee Park District will make an announcement by 8 a.m. Jan. 7.

• Activities available - Certain activities such as ice skating, will not be available due to the lack of ice and snow.

For more information visit https://www.gurneeparkdistrict.com/events/special-events/45167/frosty-fest