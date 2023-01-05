January 05, 2023
Area couples welcome 2023 with newborns

Fox Lake couple has first baby at Lake Forest; Grayslake couple sees first at Condell

Bailey Coronado and Kobe Lear of Fox Lake welcomed Devin Lear at 5:12 a.m. Jan. 1 at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. (Photo provided by Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital)

LAKE FOREST – As Lake County residents rang in the new year, two area couples welcomed newborns to the world.

Bailey Coronado and Kobe Lear of Fox Lake welcomed a boy named Devin Lear at 5:12 a.m. Jan. 1 – the first baby of the year born at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. Devin was 19.5 inches and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Stephanie Quinn and Domingo Arriola of Grayslake welcomed a boy named Gianni James at 1:54 a.m. Jan. 2. He was the first baby born in 2023 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Gianni was 19.5 inches and weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

