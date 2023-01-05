Affectionate cat eager to meet forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Finlee says, “I may be lounging and daydreaming, but as soon as someone walks toward me, I get all excited. After all, I never pass an opportunity to introduce myself because this means petting, sweet talks and a lot of love. I even roll around, enjoying it all.

“I hope someone falls under my spell soon. I also get along great with other cats.”

Finlee is front-paw declawed and is about 3 years old. He is neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.