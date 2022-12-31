Coroner’s Office hopes tattoos can help identify woman

WAUKEGAN -- The Lake County Coroner’s Office hopes to identify a woman’s body that was found in November in Libertyville through her tattoos.

About 8:15 a.m. Nov. 19, the Libertyville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive in Libertyville for a report of partial skeletal remains being located, according to a news release from the Coroner’s Office. Officers arrived and confirmed that the remains were human. A search of the area with a Lake County Sheriff’s canine located additional remains in a wooded area near where the initial remains were located. It appears that the remains belong to a single person.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The deceased is an adult female with dark brown and grey hair who had partial upper dentures. Despite attempts through various investigative means to identify the deceased, she remains unidentified.

The deceased had tattoos, which the Coroner’s Office is hopeful that someone may recognize and could assist in making a positive identification. Artwork by A. Murdoch.

The tattoos are of two yellow/blue-green color fish in a “Yingyang” design with an unknown tattoo above, on the right shoulder/upper arm; a floral design with a ribbon containing letters (possibly C-A-T) on the left upper arm; and an unidentifiable tattoo on the back of the neck/upper back.

The Libertyville Police Department and the Lake County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the identity of the deceased.

If you recognize these tattoos, please contact the Libertyville Police Department at 847-362-8310 or the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 847-377-2200.