Great Lakes Credit Union supports U.S. Marine Corp.’s Toys For Tots

BANNOCKBURN – Great Lakes Credit Union once again spread joy and giving throughout the Chicago area this holiday season.

GLCU hosted a toy drive in partnership with Alpha Media to benefit the U.S. Marine Corp.’s Toys For Tots. Drop-off bins were placed at all 13 GLCU branches as well as corporate headquarters and its member contact center.

In addition to collecting toys at its branches, GLCU hosted two community events to encourage final donations from the community and its southern and northern branches.

In the south, GLCU invited the local community to its Bolingbrook branch. Patrons were invited to drop off toys, hang out with the DJs and hosts of Star 96.7, enjoy hot cocoa and doughnuts from Jester Food Truck and meet some of the Marines who help make these toy drives possible.

Up north, GLCU teamed with Alpha Media outside its broadcast station in Gurnee Mills Mall. With the help of the Marines, 95 WIIL Rock and 102.3 XLC, GLCU was able to host a drive-up donation, where all donations were taken directly from vehicles.

Through these final collection efforts, GLCU and Alpha Media were able to collect more than two trucks full of donations.

GLCU is a community-focused financial institution that prides itself on banking for a greater good.