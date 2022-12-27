Democrats seek to fill Bush’s vacant Senate seat for 9 days

GURNEE -- State Sen. Melinda Bush submitted an official letter of resignation, effective Dec. 31. Her resignation creates a vacancy in the state Senate seat she holds for District 31.

By statute, a vacant legislative Senate seat must be filled within 30 days. Also by law, the replacement must be a Democrat like Bush and would serve the remainder of her term, which ends when the next legislature is sworn in, which is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023.

The Democratic Legislative Committee for State Senate District 31, which is composed of Lake County Democratic Chair Lauren Beth Gash, Warren Township Democratic Chair Jim Neel and Lake Villa Township Democratic Chair Kasia Kondracki, will appoint Bush’s replacement.

Since the current State Senate is officially scheduled to be in session for several days in early January 2023, and votes are expected to be called, the Legislative Committee will hold a meeting on Jan. 2 to fill the vacancy so the newly appointed senator can serve for the remainder of the term, including casting votes.

Democrats who are 18 years of age or older and have lived for a minimum of two years within the current (pre-redistricting) borders of the 31st Senate District may apply to be appointed to fill the vacancy in office.

Given the short timeframe within which the Legislative Committee must act, applicants are asked to send a resume and short statement expressing qualifications and any relevant experience to statesenateappointment@gmail.com by 10 a.m. Jan. 2.

The Legislative Committee’s meeting on Jan. 2 will be held at 6 p.m. at Tacos El Norte, 401 N. Riverside Drive, Gurnee (northeast corner of Washington and Milwaukee). Those interested should plan to attend.