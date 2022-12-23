Waukegan woman dies in Gurnee industrial accident

GURNEE -- A woman from Waukegan has been identified as the person who died Dec. 22 in a workplace incident.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. at 1:04 p.m. Dec. 22, Gurnee Police were called to assist the Gurnee Fire Department at a business in the 1900 block of Swanson Court for a workplace incident.

A female employee had been cleaning an area on the production floor and was fatally injured, according to the release.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified at 1:51 a.m. and responded to the scene.

The woman who was killed has been identified as 29-year-old Leily Lopez-Hernandez of Waukegan. An autopsy performed Dec. 22 indicated that Lopez-Hernandez died of sharp force and crushing injuries as a result of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Gurnee Police Department and Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration.