Libertyville first-grader wins Schneider’s holiday art contest

LINCOLNSHIRE – U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield, announced that Anvi Gupta, a first grader at Oak Grove Elementary School in Libertyville, designed the winning artwork for Schneider’s 2022 office holiday card.

Schneider asked for holiday card submissions from 10th District students illustrating the theme “Home for the Holidays.”

“Anvi’s beautiful artwork will be keeping me cozy by the fire this winter. As a bookworm myself, I am thrilled that home for the holidays still means picking up a book by the fire for 10th District first graders. May Anvi’s art help bring health, happiness and peace this holiday season,” Schneider said in a news release.