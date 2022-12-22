Jeeps on the Run boosts Christmas morning joy for thousands in Lake, McHenry counties

FOX LAKE – Christmas morning will be brighter for thousands of youngsters in Lake and McHenry counties this year after a Jeeps on the Run event raised almost $60,000 and brought in tens of thousands of toy donations early this month.

Five hundred Jeeps participated in this year’s run, which took place Dec. 4 and went from Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fox Lake to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.

“We filled two 53-foot semitrailers and two seven-ton military trucks with toys,” said Mike Missak, who founded Jeeps on the Run 10 years ago. “On Dec. 14, we went shopping with the funds collected from the raffles, including the Jeep Wrangler raffle. We spent $25,000 and filled another box truck with countless toys.”

Missak said Jeeps on the Run worked with Toys for Tots in Lake and McHenry counties to ensure that toys would be distributed in time for Christmas to children in need across the region. Checks for $14,500 and $20,000, respectively, were written to Toys for Tots Lake County and Toys for Tots McHenry County to make last-minute toy purchases for age groups in which toys were falling short.

“It’s heartwarming to know so many youngsters will wake up Christmas morning to plenty of great, fun gifts under the tree thanks to the efforts of those who coordinate this terrific event,” said Ray Scarpelli Jr., owner of Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fox Lake and the event’s chief sponsor. “I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Missak said Scarpelli’s generous support included the donation of a new, $43,000 Wrangler that the group raffled off. The winner was J.R. Rocamora of Ingleside.

“The Jeep was donated to JOTR free and clear,” Missak said. “One hundred percent of the funds from ticket sales went to assist in the purchase of additional toys.”

Event participants paid $25 per Jeep to get in on the run. At the end of the run, an after-party took place at the Genesee.

“While overall sponsorships were a bit down this year, the generosity of the participants made our 10th annual event the most successful one to date,” Missak said. “Everyone complimented how smoothly everything ran from start to finish.”

Transportation officials limited the number of Jeeps that could participate to 500 this year. As many as 800 Jeeps participated in previous years, Missak said.

Next year’s event will be Dec. 3. Visit JeepsontheRun.com for more information.