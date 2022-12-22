Inquisitive, talkative cat in quest for forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Zorro says, “Inspector Zorro here. I am quite a busy guy when our Feline Care team cleans in the morning. I have to check out every condo they clean and they always do a great job.

“So this means I have a little bit more time to roam around, explore the high spaces and play with toys. Did I mention that I love toys? I am also quite a talker. Some even say that I sound like a baby. I’m just not an ordinary cat, what can I say.”

Zorro is about 2 1/2 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

“Take time to fall in love” is a special end-of-year promotion to help some of the overlooked or more challenging cats and dogs find love. It’s a 30-day foster-to-adopt program. Zorro is excited to be included in this opportunity.

Save-A-Pet will close at noon Dec. 24 and will reopen at 11 a.m. Dec. 28.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.