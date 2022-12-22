Great Lakes Credit Union collects coats for Midwest Veterans Closet

BANNOCKBURN – Throughout the fall, Great Lakes Credit Union hosted a coat and winter gear drive in partnership with the Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein and Vernon Hills chambers of commerce to benefit the Midwest Veterans Closet.

Collection drop-offs were located throughout the Chicago area at all 13 GLCU branches.

With the help of GLCU staff and its members, GLCU collected more than 500 coats and other winter gear items.

Midwest Veterans Closet provides a lifetime of support to veterans and their families. Through their efforts, Midwest Veterans Closet provides help to more than 1 million veterans every year.

“GLCU is pleased to help our local communities by teaming up with an organization that looks out for and serves veterans who are in need,” said Steve Bugg, president and chief executive officer.