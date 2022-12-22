As ‘Babylon’ hits screens, Volo celebrates Hollywood connections, star car collection

VOLO – Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio have more than their handsome faces and Hollywood fame in common. Each also has a screen-used vehicle that visitors can view at the Volo Museum.

With the release of the movie “Babylon,” which features Pitt and a Duesenberg Boattail Speedster rented from Volo, the museum is celebrating its star cars in style this holiday season.

“Paramount Pictures reached out to rent one of the best cars we have from our famous Duesenberg collection to film through June and July of 2021,” said Jim Wojdyla, marketing director at the museum located at 27582 Volo Village Road. “They settled on this gorgeous burgundy and cream boattail, which now is showing up in the opening seconds of trailers for the film. You can see Brad Pitt cruising along a California highway in this very car, which Paramount returned to us at the end of July.”

Original Duesenbergs were luxury automobiles manufactured in Indiana between 1921 and 1937. When the cars were first released, an owner had the choice of buying 100 Fords, 20 houses or one Duesenberg. Volo’s collection includes Duesenberg IIs, replicas that were manufactured in Elroy, Wisconsin, from the late 1970s through the 1990s.

“We have a pretty incredible collection on display,” Wojdyla said. “They are all extremely elegant. No expense was spared in manufacturing them to precisely mirror their 1920s and ’30s counterparts. But let’s just say that their modern drive trains make them a much smoother, more reliable ride than a 100-year-old car.”

Along with the Boattail that Pitt can be seen driving in the movie, which has a Dec. 23 release, numerous film-featured cars are on view at the Volo Museum. The 1934 three-window Buick Coupe that Depp used in “Public Enemies,” another Duesenberg that was borrowed for filming “The Great Gatsby” with DiCaprio and a handcar that Clooney hopped on during “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” are a few examples, Wojdyla said.

“Movie buffs should not miss the opportunity to come see all of the film-famous cars on view here,” Wojdyla said. “A lot of people know we have a Batmobile, and, yes, we have several, actually. But there is so much more, from cars featured in the Fast & Furious franchise to the family truckster from ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’”

The truckster features a little extra panache these days. Wojdyla managed to get it autographed by Clark Griswold himself during Chevy Chase’s recent visit to Morton Grove.

“With ‘Babylon’ coming out and the special display we’re unveiling around that, with our newly signed Griswold wagon and all of our holiday decorations and indoor exhibits, ‘tis the season to come check out the Volo Museum,” Wojdyla said.

The Volo Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission is $19.95 for an adult, $17.95 for a senior, $16.95 for military, $12.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger. Admission to the Jurassic Gardens dinosaur park is $15.95; it is free for children 4 and younger.

Combo passes for both attractions cost $31.95 for an adult and $24.95 for children ages 5 to 12. Combo passes are good for two consecutive days.

For more information, visit volofun.com or call 815-385-3644.