Lake Villa woman injured in crash in Old Mill Creek

OLD MILL CREEK -- A Lake Villa woman was seriously injured Dec. 14 when the SUV she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, police said.

About 2:40 p.m. Dec. 14, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to traffic crash with injuries in the area of Route 45 and Kelly Road, in Old Mill Creek, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and located a Toyota Rav4, which had struck several trees.

Preliminary investigation shows the Toyota, driven by a 74-year-old woman of unincorporated Lake Villa, was traveling south on Route 45. Witnesses reported that the driver appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed. For an unknown reason, the driver crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and drove off the roadway, into the ditch line on the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck several trees, police said.

The woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.