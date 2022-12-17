Female jail inmate found unresponsive in cell

WAUKEGAN -- A female inmate at the Lake County Jail on Dec. 16 was found unresponsive in her cell, and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, police said.

About 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16, a Lake County Corrections Officer was conducting routine rounds in the jail’s medical pod. The correctional officer observed a 24-year-old female inmate of Grand Prairie, Texas, on the bed of the cell with her eyes closed, according to a news release.

The correctional officer noticed that the inmate’s chest was not rising and immediately opened the cell’s door and found the inmate unresponsive and without a pulse. The corrections officer initiated a medical emergency response and summoned an ambulance.

Correctional officers performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on the inmate until paramedics arrived. The inmate was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where she was pronounced deceased, the release stated.

The inmate had been in custody since July 1 on the charges of aggravated battery to a child. The inmate was recently found unfit to stand trial and the jail was waiting for space to become available at the Illinois Department of Human Services so she could be transferred for fitness restoration treatment.

While awaiting transport, the inmate was assigned to a single-inmate cell pod. The inmate’s cell door was closed and there were no other inmates in the vicinity.

Rounds were conducted at least 30 minutes prior to this incident and at that time, the inmate appeared to be well. The inmate had numerous underlying health conditions and there did not appear to be any suspicious marks or injuries on the inmate’s body. However, an autopsy will be conducted by the Lake County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Per protocol, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force to conduct an independent investigation.