Sheriff’s Office releases results of Thanksgiving effort

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign from Nov. 18 to 28, reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.

During the campaign, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person with a felony warrant and issued 12 citations for speeding, eight citations for failure to wear a seatbelt and two other citations.

“Our deputies patrol year-round to keep motorists safe,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “We do this to save lives and ensure all of us make it home safely at the end of the day.”

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.