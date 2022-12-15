Round Lake Park Police host Shop with a Cop event to make children happy

ROUND LAKE PARK – Among the longest-running programs of its kind in the area, the Round Lake Park Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” event brought a bit of Christmas to 54 children.

In its 26th year, the Dec. 12 event involved not only a shopping spree for less fortunate youth, but also crafts, treats, games and visits with Santa at W. J. Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park.

“We try to always do a little bit more every year,” Round Lake Park Police Chief Daniel Burch said. “For us, it really gives us an opportunity to help kids who might not have a Christmas get a Christmas.”

Along with officers from Round Lake Park and beyond, as well as reserve deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, the event involved six volunteers from Round Lake High School. After taking part in festivities, children were paired with police officers to shop at a nearby Walmart.

Through donations from residents and businesses, each child had about $100 to spend.

The goal is to provide the children with items they might need, such as clothing, shoes and school supplies, Round Lake Park Police Cmdr. Ala Dynak said. She has taken part for the past four years and counts the event as her favorite time of year.

While officers guide the children as they pick out items, she said, they also keep in mind that it’s Christmas and let them choose what they want.

“It’s heartbreaking when you see a kid pick up toothpaste or socks or gloves. It’s so heartbreaking to see those kids don’t have those things and that’s what they really want for Christmas,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking, but also very satisfying to see we can help those kids and make them happy.

“At the end of the day, it’s more the experience. They like being in a cop car and going shopping with us, and obviously getting something for Christmas is a bonus.”

The number of youths taking part this year nearly doubled when compared with years past, with Avon Township identifying families in need along with area schools, Dynak said.

Burch wanted to provide high school students with volunteer opportunities, so he brought in six students to help with the activities.

“I’m mostly here for the kids,” 18-year-old Annette Trujillo of Round Lake Beach said. “I think it will be nice to put smiles on their faces.”

The children snacked on pizza and colored while chatting with volunteers.

“It’s an experience for them,” said Juan Moreno of Round Lake Park, who brought his children, ages 5 and 3, to the event.

He said his children were looking forward to shopping.

“To be honest, I don’t know what they’re going to get,” he said, “but it’s pretty cool.”

Alejandro Jimenez and Marisol Gonzalez of Round Lake Park brought their four children: two 9-year-olds, an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old.

“I think it’s a fun thing for the kids, being part of the community,” Jimenez said. “This is a first for us. I don’t know what they’re going to ask for, but it’s their day and we appreciate it.”