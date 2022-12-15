Letter: We must defeat enemies of democracy

To the Editor:

As I continue to read about the “threat to democracy,” I am most concerned about the imprecise identity of that threat. There have been some very precise threats to American democracy ever since her founding.

We fought the threat against U.S. independence in the Revolutionary War. Americans battled to end the threat of the institution of slavery in the course of the Civil War. World War I was the “War to end the threat of all wars.”

And World War II waged a victorious battle against the threat to democracies around the globe.

Today, our nebulous threat to democracy wears no uniform. Our nemesis is not across an ocean but walks among us. Our enemy’s weapon is deceit. The enemy within employs already existing and trusted American institutions, such as education, news media and entertainment. Their method of fighting is shrewd and not openly confrontational. While transforming America into a Socialist nation, she assures us that her goal is to preserve democracy. Meanwhile, she employs the most undemocratic methods of division, censorship and open borders to obtain her conquest. While presenting herself as the savior of democracy, the deceiver employs oppressive and authoritarian methods to transform America into a Socialist political territory.

As a Vietnam era veteran, I am familiar with jungle warfare. The enemy wears no uniform and walks among its foes. How do you defeat such an antagonist? You defeat the fifth column by drawing fire. We raise the flag of faith, family and patriotism high, and when the beast, who masquerade as saviors, fire savagely on the wholesome targets, we fire back in the direction of the attack.

The weapons of our warfare cannot be the weapons of the world. Our weapons must be spiritual. Our decisive victory must come by way of unity, trust and a commitment to America’s unconquerable “One Nation Under God” philosophy.

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach