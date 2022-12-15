Fox Lake Police release results of Thanksgiving traffic effort

FOX LAKE – The Fox Lake Police Department conducted a traffic safety campaign Nov. 18 to 28, reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Fox Lake Police Department and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.

During the campaign, the Fox Lake Police Department issued two DUI arrests, six speeding citations, two uninsured motorist citations and 14 other citations for various traffic violations.

“Our officers patrol year-round to keep motorists buckled up and impaired drivers off the roads,” Chief Jimmy Lee said in a news release. “We do this to save lives and ensure all of us make it home safely at the end of the day.”

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.