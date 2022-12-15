Easygoing older dog ready for her snuggles

GRAYSLAKE – Marbles says, “When you are a little dog and it is cold, you need to wear a little coat. Of course, being held close to someone is even better. You are warm and you feel loved.

“I’m an easygoing little dog, always ready to help staff relax a little by wagging my little tail and spending time with them. Interested in slowing down? Then maybe we should meet.”

Marbles is about 8 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

December is Senior Love month, which means the adoption fee for Marbles is 50% off. This applies to all dogs 8 years and older and all cats 10 years and older.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.