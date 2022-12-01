PM&L Theatre to hold auditions for ‘Sister Act the Musical’

ANTIOCH – PM&L Theatre and director Darius Russelle are seeking a cast of 25 actors for a production of “Sister Act the Musical,” based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture of the same name written by Joseph Howard with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner and additional material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Auditioners must have completed their online audition form and reserved an audition slot prior to arrival.

Auditions will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5 at PM&L Theatre, 877 Main St. in Antioch. Callbacks will be Dec. 7.

“Sister Act the Musical” will open Feb. 17 and will run for four weekends until March 12.