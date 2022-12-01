Hawthorn Mall to host ‘Soothing Santa’ event

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall will host “Soothing Santa,” a sensory-friendly opportunity for children with special needs and their families to enjoy a visit and private photo session with Santa Claus in a calming environment before the mall opens to the public.

The event takes place in the “A Christmas Story” Santa set on the lower level in Macy’s Court from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 4.

The event is free, but registration is required (one ticket per group/family). Professional photo packages range from $39.99 to $49.99.

Guests making a reservation will receive one free personalized phone call from Santa before their visit. Those purchasing a photo package online or in person will receive a free personalized video from the North Pole after their visit. To make a photo reservation, visit https://bit.ly/3sazwzf.

For more information, visit https://www.shophawthornmall.com/events.