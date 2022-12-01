Hawthorn Mall to host pet photo sessions with Santa

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall invites pet owners to bring their furry four-legged friends to a special pet photo session with Santa Claus from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.

During these times, well-mannered, leashed or kenneled pets can visit with Santa in his “A Christmas Story” home while professional photographers capture the memories as Santa and the fur baby enjoy a warm encounter.

Pets must enter the mall at the southwest entrance near Maggiano’s and go to the Santa set on the lower level in Macy’s Court. All pets must be leashed or caged while in the shopping center.

Hawthorn Mall’s “A Christmas Story” encounter also will be open for people without pets during these times.

Professional photo packages range from $39.99 to $49.99. To reduce overall wait times, families are strongly encouraged to make a reservation in advance of their visit at https://bit.ly/3sazwzf.

A reservation is not required and walk-up visits will be accommodated on a space-available basis.

Guests making a reservation will receive one free personalized phone call from Santa before their visit. Those purchasing a photo package online or in person will receive a free personalized video from the North Pole after their visit.

For more information, visit https://www.shophawthornmall.com/events.