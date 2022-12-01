Brushwood Center to host Nature-Inspired Holiday Art Market

RIVERWOODS – Join the festivities and support the local arts community this holiday season at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods’ sixth annual Nature-Inspired Holiday Art Market.

The market opens with online sales through Dec. 2 and continues with the in-person sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Brushwood Center, 21850 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods.

Originally an extension of an annual holiday open house in 2017, the Nature-Inspired Holiday Art Market has grown to include unique art, handmade gifts, cards and prints from more than 40 local artists, makers and small-scale producers.

“Not only has the market grown, but the artists involved have as well,” said Julia Kemerer, Brushwood Center’s Director of Art and Administration. “It’s amazing to watch the growth of the artists we’ve gotten to know so well along with the growth of the event itself. So many of our artists started as volunteers or local connections and have become an integral part of the community through their work with Brushwood Center.”

While the market is nature-inspired, the items for sale range from more traditional art depicting natural scenes to items made from eco-friendly or recycled materials and offers the public the chance to discover something in every style and for every pocketbook.