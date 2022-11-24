Talkative, affection cat wants your attention

GRAYSLAKE – Emerald says, “I’m quite a little character, talkative and always so excited for attention. I paw at the air to get your attention. I love attention and may even give you a couple of sweet kisses.

“I’m always rooting for people. The cats, no way. They are more of an interference and a pain in my little fluffy butt. All this is to say that if you only want one cat, I would be just perfect. Come meet me soon so you can make that decision.”

Emerald is about 3 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

“Take time to fall in love” is a special end-of-year promotion to help some of the overlooked or more challenging cats and dogs find love. It’s a 30-day foster to adopt program. Emerald is excited to be included in this opportunity.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure that staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.