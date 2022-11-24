Save-A-Pet ready to celebrate GivingTuesday

GRAYSLAKE – GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on Nov. 29 and throughout the year.

For the past 50 years, Save-A-Pet has offered rescued dogs and cats the greatest opportunity for a second chance. Save-A-Pet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and one of the largest no-kill cat and dog rescues in Lake County that operates a full-time adoption center. It provides a safe haven for abused, neglected, injured or lost animals or animals that have escaped euthanasia. It will never put a limit on the amount of care it will provide for an animal, and it will never give up on them.

Save-A-Pet participates in GivingTuesday and is hoping to raise more than $35,000 this year.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past 10 years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

Visit https://bit.ly/givingtuesdaySAP2022 to make a personal and/or matching donation today and be part of the GivingTuesday movement.