United Giving Hope, DoorDash team up to host coat giveaway

WAUKEGAN – United Giving Hope, a nonprofit founded to support low-income communities and vulnerable migrants in the U.S., hosted a coat giveaway Nov. 6 for community members and migrant families who recently relocated to the area from Venezuela, Guatemala and other parts of Latin America.

The event helped support families who may not have the resources to purchase clothing necessary to stay warm during the cold months, including people who are preparing for their first Chicago winter.

DoorDash provided $3,000 to United Giving Hope to purchase coats, as well as hats, gloves and hand warmers, to families in need at the event.

“All across the country, families are in need of basic resources and supplies, including the displaced migrants who have traveled thousands of miles from their homes fleeing violence. We are happy to have the opportunity to help keep so many families warm this winter by providing them with coats and other cold weather gear,” said Rev. Julie Contreras, founder of United Giving Hope. “We are incredibly grateful to DoorDash for their partnership and commitment to supporting communities throughout Illinois, including right here in Waukegan.”

Hundreds of people, including families and children, showed up to the giveaway. The event continued until all coats and supplies were picked up by attendees.

“Pastor Contreras and United Giving Hope are doing incredible work to ensure that everyone in our community feels welcome. We hope this event brought not only warm coats and winter clothes to many migrant families in need, but also demonstrated the warmth of the Waukegan community,” said Alexi Madon, government relations manager of DoorDash. “We are proud to partner with United Giving Hope for such a meaningful event and thrilled to continue supporting the organizations that have such a tremendous impact on our communities.”

Through its community engagement programs, DoorDash has partnered with organizations in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, including CHAMPS Male Mentoring, Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, Greater Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, the Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce, Heartland Alliance’s NEON Program, John A. Hamline Elementary School, South Side YMCA, Ravenswood Elementary, Sarah’s Circle, TCA Health and more.