Sheriff’s Office begins ILEAP accreditation reassessment process

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had an on-site reassessment as part of an accreditation program to maintain accountability by verifying recognized professional standards and law enforcement best practices.

Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program assessors were at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 9-11 to conduct the assessment.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office will be judged on 67 ILEAP standards regarding administration, operations, personnel and training. The office maintains its policies and procedures to meet the standards set by ILEAP. The policies and procedures must reflect the standards established by ILEAP and the files developed must show the agency is following those policies and procedures.

Accreditation demonstrates the agency has achieved a level of professionalism among law enforcement peers and validates the methods in which members provide services to residents and the public. In addition to improving relationships with the community, accreditation improves accountability while limiting liability and risk exposure.

“I look forward to inviting the ILEAP assessors to reevaluate our operations, policies and procedures,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “We strive to be leaders in law enforcement and accreditation reassessments certainly help us achieve our goals.”

Three ILEAP assessors – Chief of Police John Lawson of the Harper College Police Department, retired Deputy Chief Holly Nearing of the Champaign Police Department and Lt. Darryl Harlan of the College of Lake County Police Department – conducted the on-site reassessment of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Information on the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program can be found at http://www.ilchiefs.org/ileap-illinois-law-enforcement-accreditation-program.

The public may submit written comments about the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s ability to remain compliant with the accreditation standards to Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, 426 S. Fifth St., Springfield, IL 62701 or email ilacp@ilchiefs.org.