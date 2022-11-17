House passes bill to rename Grayslake post office for fallen soldier

WASHINGTON – The House on Nov. 14 unanimously passed legislation to rename the Grayslake post office the “Army Specialist Joseph ‘Joey’ W. Dimock II Post Office Building” in honor of Joey Dimock, an Army specialist who died in 2010.

The bill goes to the Senate for consideration, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, who represents the 10th District.

Dimock joined the Army in August 2007. He served for nearly three years with the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He was serving his third overseas deployment, his second in Afghanistan supporting Operation Enduring Freedom, when he died on July 10, 2010, in Salerno, Afghanistan.

Dimock received several awards through his years of service, including the Bronze Star Medal and Army Commendation Medal.

“Our nation honors the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. We are called on to recount their stories and keep their memories alive,” Schneider said in a news release. “Army Ranger Joey Dimock died a hero in Afghanistan. He volunteered for service in 2007, served on three overseas deployments, and tragically lost his life in Afghanistan in 2010. Joey is a role model to all who knew him, and I hope that, with this memorialization of Joey’s life, his service and bravery may serve as a model for all of Grayslake and that his memory will always be a blessing.”

Dimock was born in Libertyville on May 25, 1989, to Joseph and Ellen Dimock. He grew up in Wildwood and graduated from Warren Township High School. Dimock was a member of the Wildwood Presbyterian Church, Boy Scout Troop 672, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, and swam on the Warren Blue Devils swim team.