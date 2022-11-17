Gurnee Park District receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for 11th consecutive year

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District has received the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

The award represents a significant achievement by a government entity and is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

To receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.

There are more than 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.