Fox Lake Police report Halloween enforcement results

FOX LAKE – The Village of Fox Lake Police Department made one impaired driving arrest and issued 12 citations during the recent Halloween enforcement effort.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in the effort to save lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up. The enforcement campaign took place from Oct. 16 through Oct. 31.

Extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.

The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.